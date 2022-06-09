EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Sells $34,710.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EPAM traded down $12.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,886. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.76. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,905,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

