Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.11 Million

Brokerages expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) to report sales of $10.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.74 million and the lowest is $9.60 million. Epizyme reported sales of $13.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $43.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $47.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $77.23 million, with estimates ranging from $61.40 million to $91.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 614.08% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 94.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $117.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.30. Epizyme has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $9.86.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

