Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$73.21.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Equitable Group stock opened at C$60.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$61.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.19. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$51.73 and a 52-week high of C$84.78.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.39%.
About Equitable Group (Get Rating)
Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
