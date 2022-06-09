Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 444.88% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 934,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 73,642 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 72.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

