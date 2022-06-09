Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.43. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.