Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $338.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.12. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

