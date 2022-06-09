Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dominion Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.13. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

