Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Entergy Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Entergy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

Entergy stock opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day moving average is $112.75. Entergy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,290 shares of company stock worth $24,337,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

