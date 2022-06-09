Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Orion Energy Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OESX. StockNews.com upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OESX opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.09. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 339,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

