Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vaxcyte, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.96) per share for the year.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of PCVX opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $78,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,073.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,972 over the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

