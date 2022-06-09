Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Wealth bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 186,081.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29,773 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

