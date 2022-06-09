Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Arch Resources, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $57.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $58.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $51.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.17 EPS.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

ARCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

ARCH stock opened at $170.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.80.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.