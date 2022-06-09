Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bone Biologics Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bone Biologics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Bone Biologics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

OTC BBLG opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. Bone Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $7.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bone Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bone Biologics Co. ( OTC:BBLG Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Bone Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Bone Biologics (Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.