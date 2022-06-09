Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bone Biologics Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bone Biologics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Bone Biologics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.
OTC BBLG opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. Bone Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $7.12.
About Bone Biologics (Get Rating)
Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.
