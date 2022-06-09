Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 9th (AIBRF, BBVA, DLMAF, EDNMY, ENQUF, GMVHF, IDEXY, ING, PDYPY, SGLFF)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 9th:

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.80 ($3.01) to €3.00 ($3.23).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.00 ($6.45) to €5.80 ($6.24).

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$70.00 to C$72.00.

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16).

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 47 ($0.59) to GBX 41 ($0.51).

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,590 ($32.46) to GBX 2,200 ($27.57).

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.50 ($27.42).

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €10.00 ($10.75) to €12.00 ($12.90).

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £159.90 ($200.38) to £126 ($157.89).

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €7.40 ($7.96) to €7.80 ($8.39).

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €105.00 ($112.90) to €110.00 ($118.28).

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.00 ($77.42) to €59.00 ($63.44). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 ($67.67) to GBX 5,300 ($66.42).

