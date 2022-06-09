Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 9th (AIBRF, BBVA, DLMAF, EDNMY, ENQUF, GMVHF, IDEXY, ING, PDYPY, SGLFF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 9th:

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.80 ($3.01) to €3.00 ($3.23).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.00 ($6.45) to €5.80 ($6.24).

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)

had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$70.00 to C$72.00.

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16).

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 47 ($0.59) to GBX 41 ($0.51).

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,590 ($32.46) to GBX 2,200 ($27.57).

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.50 ($27.42).

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €10.00 ($10.75) to €12.00 ($12.90).

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £159.90 ($200.38) to £126 ($157.89).

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €7.40 ($7.96) to €7.80 ($8.39).

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €105.00 ($112.90) to €110.00 ($118.28).

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.00 ($77.42) to €59.00 ($63.44). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 ($67.67) to GBX 5,300 ($66.42).

