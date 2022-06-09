Eric Breon Sells 414,902 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) Director Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $1,676,204.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,190,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VCSA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,576,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,580. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

VCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vacasa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

