Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

ESCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Escalade in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Escalade stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,879. The company has a market capitalization of $187.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. Escalade has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Escalade will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Escalade during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Escalade during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Escalade by 33.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

