ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. 8,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,632. The company has a market capitalization of $173.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.41. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. Analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 111,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

