Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of EPRXF stock opened at 1.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.80. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of 1.15 and a 1-year high of 1.30.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis, as well as under development for treating canine and equine osteoarthritis.
