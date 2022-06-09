Evercore ISI Cuts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $245.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.95.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $194.28. 2,984,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,378. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $179.22 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.60 and its 200-day moving average is $223.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.