Evercore ISI Cuts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $135.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.58.
Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.15. 893,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,160. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.23. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53.
In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,034. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.