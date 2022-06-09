Evercore ISI Cuts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $135.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.58.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.15. 893,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,160. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.23. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,034. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

