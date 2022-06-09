EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for EVgo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard forecasts that the company will earn ($1.65) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVGO. Capital One Financial raised shares of EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of EVGO opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. EVgo has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in EVgo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter worth about $570,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

