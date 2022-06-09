Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Evogene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EVGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evogene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Evogene has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,615.59% and a negative return on equity of 45.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 42,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 9,496.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

