ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

EXLS opened at $149.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. ExlService has a 1 year low of $102.94 and a 1 year high of $154.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter worth about $1,044,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in ExlService by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ExlService by 6.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ExlService by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 41,260 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

