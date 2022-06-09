eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. 741,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,511. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 3.14. eXp World has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,037,130.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 7,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,195,312 shares in the company, valued at $29,197,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,830. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in eXp World by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

