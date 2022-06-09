Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.25.
EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $172.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.04. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $157.46 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
