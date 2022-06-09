EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim anticipates that the company will earn ($2.70) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.35 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 174.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

EYPT has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $8.71 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,174,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 377,664 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,349,000 after purchasing an additional 389,707 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,210,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after acquiring an additional 960,506 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 85,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

