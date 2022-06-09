Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) versus Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Financial Review

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Far Peak Acquisition and Medallion Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Medallion Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallion Financial has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.75%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Medallion Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A Medallion Financial $190.53 million 1.07 $54.11 million $2.22 3.59

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Far Peak Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -3.78% Medallion Financial 28.27% 16.10% 3.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Far Peak Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Far Peak Acquisition (Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

