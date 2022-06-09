FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Director Buys $10,433.28 in Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) Director John Squire Junger acquired 1,056 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $10,433.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,729.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FATBB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. FAT Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $30.66.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

