Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdco LLC provides an on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs. Fathom Holdco LLC, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. 69,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

