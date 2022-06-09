Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate that has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
