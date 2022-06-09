Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$7.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.75. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$4.95 and a 1-year high of C$13.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. The company has a market cap of C$182.27 million and a PE ratio of -8.77.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate that has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.