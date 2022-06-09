Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ferrovial from €36.00 ($38.71) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($32.26) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.41.

FRRVY opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

