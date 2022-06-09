Financial Analysis: Zevia PBC (ZVIA) & Its Peers

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Zevia PBC to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

48.3% of Zevia PBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zevia PBC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Zevia PBC and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 3 5 0 2.63 Zevia PBC Competitors 220 775 1035 39 2.43

Zevia PBC currently has a consensus price target of $14.19, indicating a potential upside of 396.07%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 23.79%. Given Zevia PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Zevia PBC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC -39.61% -211.71% -54.50% Zevia PBC Competitors -0.02% -22.29% -2.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zevia PBC and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC $138.17 million -$45.99 million -1.47 Zevia PBC Competitors $5.73 billion $412.20 million -33.06

Zevia PBC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC. Zevia PBC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Zevia PBC competitors beat Zevia PBC on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.