Financial Comparison: Taboola.com (TBLA) and Its Rivals

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Taboola.com to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Taboola.com and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88 Taboola.com Competitors 1127 4530 9349 297 2.58

Taboola.com currently has a consensus target price of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 242.21%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 47.02%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com’s peers have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taboola.com and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion -$24.95 million -2.33 Taboola.com Competitors $7.85 billion $2.07 billion 15.01

Taboola.com’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -3.19% -5.77% -2.96% Taboola.com Competitors -378.37% -15.07% -5.21%

Summary

Taboola.com peers beat Taboola.com on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

