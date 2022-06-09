Financial Contrast: Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) versus Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Charter Hall Group and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.38 billion 0.35 $174.51 million $2.03 1.00

Diversified Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Charter Hall Group and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Hall Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $4.92, suggesting a potential upside of 141.01%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Hall Group and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A Diversified Healthcare Trust 36.24% 18.42% 6.98%

Summary

Diversified Healthcare Trust beats Charter Hall Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charter Hall Group (Get Rating)

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

