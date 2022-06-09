Financial Contrast: Immuneering (IMRX) and Its Peers

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) is one of 941 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Immuneering to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immuneering and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immuneering $2.08 million -$33.54 million -1.95 Immuneering Competitors $1.86 billion $249.79 million -2.94

Immuneering’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Immuneering. Immuneering is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Immuneering and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuneering 0 1 5 0 2.83 Immuneering Competitors 6574 21339 43569 873 2.54

Immuneering presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 482.19%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 118.75%. Given Immuneering’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Immuneering is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Immuneering and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuneering -2,651.85% -38.00% -29.99% Immuneering Competitors -3,135.83% -1,455.34% -9.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Immuneering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Immuneering beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Immuneering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors. The company also has five oncology programs in the discovery stage that are designed to target components of the MAPK or mTOR pathway; and two discovery stage neuroscience programs. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Immuneering Corporation was a former subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

