Financial Survey: Sera Prognostics (SERA) and Its Rivals

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sera Prognostics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sera Prognostics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sera Prognostics Competitors 356 1109 1767 47 2.46

Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,240.58%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 101.76%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sera Prognostics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 -$35.01 million -0.32 Sera Prognostics Competitors $1.09 billion $56.72 million 8.42

Sera Prognostics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics. Sera Prognostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics -38,185.05% -58.37% -30.80% Sera Prognostics Competitors -1,688.14% -38.97% -18.30%

Summary

Sera Prognostics competitors beat Sera Prognostics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

