First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:FA opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 43.55.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 6.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the first quarter valued at $5,921,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 222,034 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in First Advantage by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 158,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 39,161 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,248,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

