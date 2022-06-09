First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE:FBP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 1,710,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,202. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 732,484 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after acquiring an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 261,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,729 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp. (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

