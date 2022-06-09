First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.73 million to $7.90 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $32.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.16 million to $32.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $38.15 million, with estimates ranging from $34.23 million to $42.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCRD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 294,608 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 409,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (Get Rating)

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.