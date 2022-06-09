First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

FGBI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. 24,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.36.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $32,132.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

