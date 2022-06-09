First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNLIF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get First National Financial alerts:

FNLIF opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.