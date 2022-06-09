First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$2,132,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,125,362. Insiders sold a total of 97,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,647 over the last ninety days.

FM opened at C$36.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.56. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.1300003 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

