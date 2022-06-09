First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.64 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO H Melville Hope III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,531,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $11,732,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,455,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

