FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FirstCash by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,298,000 after purchasing an additional 82,256 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 55.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 104,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 37,313 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $3,313,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

