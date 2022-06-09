Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut to Accumulate at Gordon Haskett

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $135.37 on Thursday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $110.83 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.47 and a 200-day moving average of $168.04.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

