Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $135.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.04.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

