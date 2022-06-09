Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04-3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.85-$5.24 EPS.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.37. 2,522,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,673. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.04.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Five Below by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

