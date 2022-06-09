Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $135.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.04.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
