Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.71.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock opened at $135.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.04. Five Below has a 52 week low of $110.83 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 28.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Five Below by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,153,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Five Below by 11.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 2,394.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after buying an additional 492,087 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.