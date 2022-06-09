Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $187.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $205.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.14% from the company’s current price.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.71.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $135.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.04.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.